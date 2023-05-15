National Women’s Health Week 2023 will be observed from May 14 to May 20. It is observed every week beginning on Mother’s Day. National Women’s Week encourages women and girls to make their health a priority. The week is celebrated every year with a different theme. This year the theme for the same is Women’s Health, Whole Health: Prevention, Care and Wellbeing. As you observe National Women’s Health Week 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of quotes on women’s health that you can download and send to one and all to raise awareness about the same. From Increasing Calcium Intake to Reducing Caffeine, Easy Diet Tips for Women.

It is essential to prioritize women’s health, physical, psychological, emotional and social well-being. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office on Women's Health encourages women and girls to reflect on their individual needs and take steps to improve and maintain their overall health during National Women’s Health Week. Every individual can also raise awareness about women's health by sharing quotes about it with their loved ones. Here is a collection of a wide range of quotes on women’s health that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to raise awareness about the day. From Eating Breakfast to Meditation, Healthy Habits That Women Should Adopt for a Healthier Life.

Quotes on Women’s Health for National Women’s Health Week 2023

“Communities and countries and ultimately the world are only as strong as the health of their women.” – Michelle Obama “And I believe that the best buy in public health today must be a combination of regular physical exercise and a healthy diet.” – Julie Bishop “Women’s health needs to be front and center – it often isn’t, but it needs to be.” - Cynthia Nixon “A woman’s health is her capital.” – Harriet Beecher Stowe “At the end of the day, your health is your responsibility.” – Jillian Michaels “I’m interested in women’s health because I’m a woman. I’d be a darn fool not to be on my own side.”-Maya Angelou

National Women’s Health Week was created by the federal government’s Office on Women's Health to encourage women to make the right choices for themselves. Wishing everyone a Happy National Women’s Health Week 2023!

