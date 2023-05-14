National Women’s Health Week (NWHW) is an annual observance in the US. This year, the special week dedicated to women’s health begins on Mother’s Day, May 14, and will end on May 20. National Women’s Health Week is observed across the US to encourage women to prioritize health above all. The day educates women across the world about the factors that influence their mental health to get rid of anxiety and depression. This year marks the 21st annual event of National Women's Health Week. The special week dedicated to all women is a great time for people to take action to support women and help them achieve the best health possible. The FDA Office of Women’s Health (OWH) theme for NWHW 2023 is to encourage women to #KNOWHmore About Your Health, Today and Every Day. Death During Pregnancy: One Woman Dies Every Seven Seconds While Being Pregnant or During and After Delivery, Says UN Report.

National Women's Health Week 2023 Date

National Women's Health Week 2023 will begin on May 14, 2023, and will end on May 20, 2023

National Women's Health Week 2023 Theme

The National Women's Health Week 2023 Theme 2023 is to encourage women to #KNOWHmore About Your Health, Today and Every Day.

National Women's Health Week History

In the US, the federal government’s Office on Women’s Health created National Women’s Health Week. The day is observed to highlight that it is important for all women to prioritise health and make the choices which are right for them.

National Women's Health Week Significance

National Women’s Health Week (NWHW), highlights the importance of a sound mind and a healthy body for the overall development of all women. The day encourages all females around the world to reflect on their individual health needs and take steps to improve their overall health. The National Women’s Health Week is a perfect opportunity to start focusing on better health, especially those with underlying health conditions like anxiety, stress, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

