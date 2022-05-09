National Women’s Health Week starts every year on Mother’s Day to encourage women and girls to prioritize their health. This year it will be observed from May 8 to May 15. National Women’s Health Week encourages women to look after their physical and mental health. This year we would be observing the 21st National women’s health week. As you celebrate National Women’s Health Week 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of eating tips that every woman should keep in mind for a healthy lifestyle. From Eating Breakfast to Meditation, Healthy Habits That Women Should Adopt for a Healthier Life

Calcium for Strong Bones

To build strong bones and teeth, regulate the heart’s rhythm and ensure your nervous system functions properly, you must have calcium regularly. Calcium deficiency can lead to osteoporosis and women are at more risk of it as compared to men.

Drink Enough Water

Drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water a day not only detoxifies your body but also helps you maintain healthy and glowing skin. Staying hydrated will also avoid cardiovascular and other diseases keeping you fresh throughout the day.

Stay Active With Vitamin B

Vitamin B is essential for overall health as it contains folic acid or folate. Folate is an essential nutrient for every woman of childbearing age.

Be Regular With Your Multivitamins

Multivitamins help you compensate for the shortage of vitamins in your meals. They should be considered as an add on to your vitamins and shall be taken to boost your power.

Go Low on Caffeine

An excessive amount of caffeine is not good for your health. It leaves you dehydrated and affects your bones by leaching out calcium. Therefore, it’s best to limit your coffee consumption to at most two cups a day.

National women’s health week emphasises taking steps for the good health of health and women. Along with maintaining a good diet, it is equally important to stay active physically by doing some walks or exercises. Wishing everyone Happy National Women’s Health Week 2022!

