A very important festive celebration is soon approaching, it is the festival of Navratri 2020. The festival of nine nights, or Navaratri will be celebrated this year from October 17 to October 25, 2020 this year. This festival worships nine forms of Goddess Durga. While there are more than two weeks left, one of the enthusiastic parts of this festival is corresponding colours worn on each day. Women wear clothes of specific colours which are assigned to each day and seek blessings from Goddess Durga. And people have already began searching for Navratri 2020 colours, Navaratri 2020 colour list, day-wise colours for Navratri 2020 and so on. Don't worry, as we make this search easier for you. We bring you a day and date-wise table for all nine colours corresponding for Navratri 2020 celebrations. Navratri 2020 Dates & Shubh Muhurat: Know the Auspicious Timings When The Nine-Day Festival of Navaratri Will Be Celebrated After Adhik Ashwin Maas in Leap Year.

Sharad Navratri is a festival that is celebrated all over the nation in different ways. There is a certain enthusiasm to bring in idols of Maa Durga, the Goddess of Shakti and perform elaborate worship for nine days, or nine nights. 9 manifestations of Goddess Durga namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri are worshipped. Each manifestation of Goddess Durga has a distinctive virtue and corresponds to a specific colour. Idols of Goddess are adorned with the specific colours and women enjoy dressing up in the same colours. If you are excited about these celebrations, then we have got you a day and date-wise table for the same. This time the festival is even more special because of its occurence during leap year and Ashik Maas this year.

Navaratri 2020 Day and Date-Wise Colour Calendar

Day No Date / Day Colour 1 October 17, 2020, Thursday Grey 2 October 18, 2020, Friday Orange 3 October 19, 2020, Saturday White 4 October 20, 2020, Sunday Red 5 October 21, 2020, Monday Blue 6 October 22, 2020, Tuesday Yellow 7 October 23, 2020, Wednesday Green 8 October 24, 2020, Thursday Peacock Green 9 October 25, 2020, Friday Purple

We hope this colour guide helps you to prepare for the festive days ahead. You can decide upon the outfits, although we will be having mostly virtual celebrations this time, you can always share your pictures online. We wish everyone have a safe celebration, considering the pandemic situation in the country.

