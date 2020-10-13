The nine-day festival of Navaratri is just a few days away. Starting October 17 until October 25, there will be the nine-day celebrations to worship and pray respects to Goddess Durga Maa and her nine forms. Navratri is celebrated all over the country in different forms. And one of the major parts of ringing in the celebrations is coordinating colours for each day. On each of the nine day, specific colours are assigned and Goddess Durga is also dressed in sarees corresponding to colour of these days. This time, since we are battling with a pandemic, wearing masks has become a norm. And so this time, you can also coordinate your masks with the colours. In here, we bring you a day-wise colour calendar to match your facemasks for Navaratri. Navratri 2020: From Shailputri to Siddhidatri, Significance of Nine Forms of Maa Durga and Holy Mantras to Seek Blessings & Good Luck.

Each of the colours that are adorned during this festival have their own special significance. Each of them are associated with one form of Goddess Durga and so it attaches a deeper meaning to it. Tranquility, peace, purity, auspiciousness, cheerfulness are some of the qualities related to the specific colours. So women especially enjoy dressing up in those colours, and it is no surprise if we have matching masks this time around. With stylish facemasks always making a mark, we give you a list of Navratri 2020 colours. Navratri 2020 Ghatasthapana Timing & Puja Samagri: Why Is Kalash Sthapana Important During Sharad Navaratri? Essential Ingredients You Will Need to Offer Prayers to Maa Durga.

Here's a Pic of Navratri 2020 Colours For Masks:

This picture is being circulated on different social media platforms.

Here's a Detailed Colour Chart for Navratri 2020

Navratri 2020 colours (Photo Credits: File Image)

You can share the above image within your groups of friends and family if you all religiously follow the colour codes. This Navratri, let your matching masks also do the talking! You can always upload your pictures in coloured masks on social media and show them off! We wish you have a great and safe festive celebration.

