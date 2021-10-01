October Navratri 2021 Colours List and Full Calendar for PDF Download Online: The festive season in India is almost here. The annual celebrations begin with the commemoration of Sharad Navaratri - a nine-day fun-filled celebration that revolves around the nine different avatars of Goddess Shakti. Sharad Navaratri 2021 will be celebrated from October 7 to October 15. There are various rituals and traditions surrounding the celebration of Navaratri that is strictly followed by people across the country. A common part of the Navratri celebration includes dressing up in nine different coloured clothes for the nine days of Navratri. Which colour dress to wear in Navratri 2021? People also pray to nine different avatars of Goddess Shakti. You can download Sharad Navratri 2021 colours list with dates and full calendar in PDF format for free online. As we prepare to celebrate Navratri 2021, here is everything you need to know about the festivities, Navaratri Colour Calendar 2021, and more. October Navratri 2021 Colours for 9 Days: Date-Wise List of Colours To Wear Every Day for the Nine-Night Festival To Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

When is Navaratri 2021?

Navratri is celebrated four times a year. However, the most important of these four celebrations is Sharad Navaratri. Sharad Navaratri commences on the first day in the month of Ashvin and goes on till the ninth day of this month. Sharada Navaratri 2021 will be celebrated from October 7 and go on till October 15.

Sharad Navratri 2021 - Nine Days Colours Calendar

Every year, people dress up in specific coloured clothes for the different days of Navratri. Each colour represents a different avatar of Goddess Shakti, and people don these clothes to be closer to Goddess Durga and seek her blessings. Here is the complete list of all the 9 colours of Sharad Navaratri 2021 that you need to refer to.

Navratri 2021 Day 1 (October 7) - Ghatasthapana or Pratipada - Yellow Colour

On the first day of Navaratri, Goddess Shailputri is revered. She is considered to be the direct incarnation of Mahakali. This day is also said to be the day of Ghatasthapana, where the auspicious earthen pot, which is revered during Navaratri, is brought home and decorated.

Navratri 2021 Day 2 (October 8) - Brahmacharini Puja or Dwitiya Day - Green Colour

The second day of Navaratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, and the Puja conducted on this day is therefore known as Brahmacharini Puja.

Navratri 2021 Day 3 (October 9) - Chandraghanta Puja & Kushmanda Puja or Tritiya Day - Grey Colour

Chandraghanta is the avatar of Goddess Parvati, which is considered to be the embodiment of beauty and bravery. On the fourth day of Navaratri, Goddess Kushmanda is commemorated. This year, the celebration of Chandraghanta Puja and Kushmanda Puja will occur on the same date, October 9.

Navratri 2021 Day 4 (October 10) - Upang Lalita Vrat or Skandamata Puja - Orange Colour

Skandamata is revered on the fifth day of the Navratri celebration. On this day, wearing orange-coloured clothing is considered to be auspicious.

Navratri 2021 Day 5 (October 11) - Saraswati Avahan or Katyayani Puja - White Colour

Katyayani Puja is conducted on the Sharad Navaratri Shashti. Many people also perform Saraswati Avahan on this day and seek blessings from Goddess Katyayani as well as Goddess Saraswati for the well-being of their family. Saraswati Avahan is inviting Goddess Saraswati into the home to bless the family with all the knowledge and patience.

Navratri 2021 Day 6 (October 12) - Saraswati Puja or Kalaratri Puja - Red Colour

Saraswati Puja 2021 will be conducted on October 12. On this day, Goddess Kalaratri is revered. She is considered to be the most ferocious of Goddess Shakti’s avatars. This also marks the first day of the Puja celebration.

Navratri 2021 Day 7 (October 13) - Durga Ashtami or Mahagauri Puja or Sandhi Puja - Royal Blue Colour

The last three days of Navaratri are considered to be extremely important. Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of the celebration, where people try to appease and calm Goddess Durga.

Navratri 2021 Day 8 (October 14) - Maha Navami or Ayudha Puja or Navami Homa - Pink Colour

On Navami Day, it is customary for people to invite young children home for meals and pray to the children like they are avatars of Goddess Shakti on earth.

Navratri 2021 Day 9 (October 15) - Navratri Parana, Durga Visarjan - Purple Colour

On October 15, the Navratri celebration will finally conclude with Vijaya Dashami of Durga Visarjan. This day is especially important for many. The celebration of Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra also begins the countdown for Diwali.

We hope that this information helps you in celebrating Navaratri 2021 to the fullest. Wish you and your family, your loved ones a very Happy Sharad Navratri!

