Nirjala Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of the waxing fortnight of Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar. This year it will fall on Saturday, June 11. As the name Nir-Jala suggests, on this day, devotees observe a waterless fast. This is considered the most sacred of all 24 Ekadashi. If observed religiously, it is believed to be the most rewarding and grants the virtue gained by the observance of all 24 Ekadashi in a year. As you observe Nirjala Ekadashi vrat 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Messages, Lord Vishnu Wallpapers, SMS, Wishes and Quotes to Celebrate Hindu Festival

Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Pandava Bhima Ekadashi or Pandava Nirjala Ekadashi. Bhima was the second and strongest of the five Pandava brothers from the Hindu epic Mahabharata. He was a food lover, and wanted to observe all the Ekadashi fasts but could not control his hunger. The grandfather of Pandavas advised him to observe the Nirjala Ekadashi fast where for one day throughout the year he should observe an absolute fast. Bhima did so and attained the virtue of all 24 ekadashis. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Nirjala Ekadashi 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: From Nirjala Gyaras Katha to Puja Vidhi, Pandava Ekadashi Vrat Rituals That You Should Know Of.

Nirjala Ekadashi falls during the hot summer season in India. Therefore, it is even more challenging to observe this fast without consuming water. The devotee is however permitted to have a single drop of water as a part of the Achamana purification ritual. Having more water than that is considered to be breaking the vow. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2022!

