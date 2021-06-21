Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 Wishes: The occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most important festive events for the people of the Hindu community. It is said that Nirjala Ekadashi is the most significant of all the 24 Ekadashis in the traditional Hindu calendar year. This year, the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi takes place on June 21. If you observe Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat too, then you’d be happy to spread festive vibes with your loved ones. At LatestLY, we bring you the best collection of Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 wishes and greetings, which you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, etc.

People who observe all the rituals of Nirjala Gyaras Vrat dutifully are blessed immensely. It is said that the blessings attained are equal to the 24 Ekadashis. To celebrate the occasion, people can share this latest collection of Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 wishes and greetings via popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Instagram, Hike, Signal, Messenger, etc.

Devotees, who are ardent followers of Lord Vishnu, can spread festive vibes on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Pinterest. You can also find religious and creative Lord Vishnu stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which you can share on respective platforms.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish Joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Nirjala Ekadashi for You and Your Family.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Worship Lord Vishnu on This Beautiful Day and Seek His Divine Blessings. Happy Nirajala Ekadashi.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May We Imbibe the Lord Vishnu’s Good Qualities on This Auspicious Day. Happy Nirajala Ekadashi.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lord Vishnu Is the Preserver of the Universe. Let’s Offer Our Prayers to the Almighty Today so He Nurtures Us. Happy Nirjala Ekadashi!

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Blessings of Lord Vishnu, All Your Problems Are Transformed Into Beautiful Opportunities That Lead You to the Path of Success. Happy Nirjala Ekadashi.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 Greetings, Messages and Images To Wish Nirjala Gyaras on June 21

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Nirjala Ekadashi. Do share these top-trending Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 wishes and greetings with your loved ones and make them feel special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2021 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).