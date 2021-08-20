Marking the start of the harvest season, the ten-day festival of Onam is the biggest festival of Kerala. This year, Onam 2021 kicked off on August 12 and last until August 23. The main day of Onam, Thiruvonam will fall on August 21 (Saturday). Welcoming King Mahabali's return on earth, this festival is celebrated with great fervour across the state. People decorate their house with pookalam rangoli designs, dress up in their best clothes and enjoy Onam Sadhya with family members and guests. And then there is the lovely exchange of best wishes, greetings and blessings. This is why we bring you a collection of Happy Onam 2021 greetings, Onam images, Thiruvonam wishes, Happy Thiruvonam 2021 messages and more to send to your loved ones. Onam 2021 Songs List: 5 Melodious Malayalam Tracks To Celebrate The Festival of Thiruvonam.

If you're visiting a Malayalee's house during Onam and you will come across various delicacies eaten on banana leaf teamed up with Payasam as dessert, in the end - a perfect way to conclude the festival. However, there are many who are unable to visit their homes to celebrate festivals, they can always virtually celebrate it with their family and loved ones. In fact, sending and receiving wishes and messages at festivals and other special occasions have become a new norm. So, here's a bunch of the latest Happy Onam 2021 wishes, Happy Thiruvonam 2021 greetings, Onam images and wallpapers to celebrate the lovely festival.

Happy Onam (Photo Credit: File Image)

Onam Greetings & WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Onam! So, Let’s Celebrate the Spirit of the Harvest Festival in All Its Splendour. Decorate Your House With Pookalams, Listen to the Melodious Onappattus and Enjoy the Auspicious Festival of Onam!

Happy Onam (Photo Credit: File Image)

Onam Greetings & WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Colour and Lights of Onam Fill Happiness and Prosperity in Your Home. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam (Photo Credit: File Image)

Onam Greetings & WhatsApp Message Reads: May King Mahabali Bless You With Good Health and Happiness. May All Your Hopes, Dreams and Wishes Come True. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam (Photo Credit: File Image)

Onam Greetings & WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Onam. On This Joyous Occasion of Onam, I Wish You Joy and Good Health and May You Always Enjoy the Bounty of Nature!

Happy Onam (Photo Credit: File Image)

Onam Greetings & WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirit of Onam Festival Guide You, and Light Your Way. Have a Blessed Onam!

Onam 2021 Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Images To Celebrate The Auspicious Festival

Onam has a rich significance in Kerala and is considered to be an extremely special time for people in the state. The festival brings home happiness, prosperity, love and harmony, and we just wish that this year brings peace and solidarity among people.

