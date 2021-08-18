Thiruvonam is the most important day of the Onam festival. The main Onam celebrations occur on Thiruvonam, which is also called the second Onam. It will be celebrated on August 21 this year. Onam Sadhya is a traditional multi-course vegetarian meal served during the ten-day-long Onam festival. It is served on a banana leaf and has over 25 dishes including fried snacks, a variety of curries, pickles, sweets served alongside red rice. Know Date, Story of King Mahabali, Significance and Celebrations Related to Onam Festival in Kerala.

Malayalis around the world celebrate the ten-day harvest festival of Kerala and the return of the legendary King Mahabali by organising grand Onam Sadhya. Though all dishes served during the festival are completely mouth-watering, but we suggest you these eight dishes which can not be missed during this traditional feast,

1. Sharkara Varatti

Sharkara varatti is the sweeter version of banana chips. Made of jaggery, this hard-to-eat sweet keep you tempting for more.

2. Manga Curry and Naranga Curry

You will always find these two types of pickles in any Onam sadhya to treat your taste buds with some tangy twist of some amazing spices.

3. Kaalan

A signature dish made with yogurt, yam or raw banana and grated coconut.

4. Chenna Mezhkkupuratti

One dish that you completely can't resist is the Chenna Mezhkkupuratti. It is yam cut into thin slices, boiled with spices and cooked in coconut oil.

5. Chor

Chor is just rice. But on Onam, Malayalis serve red rice, and this is one of a kind.

6. Avial

This is one of the tastiest mixed vegetables you will ever have. Mixed vegetables with grated coconut made in coconut oil and milk, this dish is generally overlooked among so many dishes.

7. Rasam

Spicy tamarind soup, sprinkled with curry leaves, mustard and tomatoes are best for digestion. You can also add it with your sambhar and rice.

8. Prazam Pradhaman

Rice ada, cashew nuts, thinly sliced coconut pieces and jaggery. If you like the taste of plantains, you will enjoy this payasam.

From snacks to dessert, we have got you covered. Relish these 8 heavenly dishes and enjoy the traditional feast during Thiruvonam.

