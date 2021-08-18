Visit a Malayalee house during Onam and you will come across beautiful rangoli made of flowers. These are Pookalam, flower-based rangoli designs made during the ten-day festival of Onam. The word Pookalam/Pookolam comprises of two words; ‘Poo’ (flowers) and ‘Kolam’ meaning rangoli. Keralites are well known for making these designs on floor with fresh flowers and petals. With Onam 2021 beginning on August 12 and Thiruvonam around the corner (it is on August 21), here's a collection of easy Onam pookalam rangoli designs, Onam 2021 rangoli designs tutorial videos and photos of flower rangoli. When Is Thiruvonam 2021? Know Date, Story of King Mahabali, Significance and Celebrations Related to Onam Festival in Kerala.

Onam is the biggest festival in Kerala with people celebrating the return of King Mahabali, rangoli is ought to be one of the most essential parts of welcoming. The intricate designs made by these flowers are dedicated to the deities. The Pookalam rangoli designs are created in a very complex way with multiple rings. Here we bring to you some of the most unique and beautiful rangoli designs which can be tried at home. Onam 2021 Full Schedule With Thiruvonam Date: Know Significance and Celebrations Related to Kerala Festival Honouring King Mahabali.

1. Quick Onam Pookalam Rangoli Designs

These are some quick and simple rangoli designs that can be tried at home anytime.

2. Pookalam Designs Made in 3 Minutes

This is the most unique way to learn and try making a flower rangoli in just 3 minutes.

3. Traditional Way of Arranging Pookalam Rangoli Designs

Here we bring to you a traditional way to create those beautiful intricate designs.

4. Beautiful Rangoli Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAKSHITHARAJIL (@dakshitharajil)

This beautiful rangoli design comprises of some unique flower petals giving it a beautiful look altogether.

5. Rangoli With A Different Touch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓐𝓷𝓳𝓪𝓷𝓪 𝓢𝓻𝓮𝓮𝓴𝓾𝓶𝓪𝓻 (@glimpsesofcolors)

This rangoli gives a different touch giving you a different design to try this year.

Using flowers in different ways and designs helps enhance the beauty of the rangoli designs and the fragrance of these also keeps the environment and surrounding fresh and happy.

