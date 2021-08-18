People of 'God's own country' Kerala celebrate the ten-day festival of Onam with great joy and enthusiasm. They organise several events to celebrate the auspicious festival. The celebration of Onam 2021 has already begun on August 12 and it will continue till August 23. However, the maid day of Onam which is known as Thiruvonam will be celebrated on August 21. But without playing songs any occasions remain incomplete. Thus, here we have listed the five best melodious Malayam songs which you can add to your playlist to celebrate the festival of Onam 2021 with full spirit. Take a look:

Thiruvona Pularithan

Omanathinkalin Onam

Uthradapoovnilave Vaa

Paraniraye Ponnalakkum Pournami Ravayi

Thiruvaavaniraavu

