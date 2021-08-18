Onam, the biggest festival in the Indian state of Kerala is a ten-day harvest festival. Thiruvonam is the main day of the Onam festival, and this year, Thiruvonam 2021 falls on August 21 (Saturday). People celebrate the return of King Mahabali on the earth and make hefty preparations to welcome him to their households. From decorating the houses with pookalam rangoli designs to preparing grand Onam Sadhya feast, Keralites do it all. They also share festive greetings and messages, which is why we bring you a collection of Onam 2021 greetings, Happy Onam 2021 wishes, Onam WhatsApp status video, Onam GIFs, Happy Onam SMS in English, and more to share with your family and friends.

Onam 2021 Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Images To Celebrate The Auspicious Festival

Happy Onam GIF Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Onam! So, Let’s Celebrate the Spirit of the Harvest Festival in All Its Splendour. Decorate Your House With Pookalams, Listen to the Melodious Onappattus and Enjoy the Auspicious Festival of Onam!

Onam 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Colour and Lights of Onam Fill Happiness and Prosperity in Your Home. Happy Onam!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May King Mahabali Bless You With Good Health and Happiness. May All Your Hopes, Dreams and Wishes Come True. Happy Onam!

Onam Ashamsakal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Onam. On This Joyous Occasion of Onam, I Wish You Joy and Good Health and May You Always Enjoy the Bounty of Nature!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)