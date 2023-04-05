Panguni Uthiram is an auspicious Tamil Hindu festival and a day of great significance to the Tamil community in India. Panguni Uthiram is a famous festival and special to Murugan, Ayyappa, Shiva, and Vishnu devotees. It falls on the day the moon transits in the asterism or Nakshatram of Uthiram (Tamil) in the twelfth month of Panguni of the Tamil calendar. This year, Panguni Uthiram 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On this day, it is believed that Nakshatram Uthiram coincides with the full moon, and it is believed that most divine marriages like that of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, Goddess Deivayanai and Lord Murugan, Goddess Sita, and Lord Rama took place on this day. As we celebrate Panguni Uthiram 2023, here’s all you need to know about Panguni Uthiram 2023 date, Panguni Uthiram timings, and the importance of this auspicious Tamil festival. April 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Get Full List of Important Dates in the Fourth Month.

Panguni Uthiram 2023 Date

Panguni Uthiram 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday April 5, 2023

Uthiram Nakshatra Timings

Uthiram Nakshatra will begin on April 4, 2023, at 08:06 am and will end on April 5, 2023, at 9.53 am.

Panguni Uthiram Significance

Panguni Uthiram holds great significance as Nakshatram Uthiram coincides with the full moon on this day. The day is observed in Panguni month, the twelfth and last month in Tamil Calendar year, after which the next New Tamil year starts. Panguni month is known as Meena month in other solar calendars. This month is special because the Uthiram nakshatram coincides with the full moon. This day is also known as Mahalakshmi Jayanti, as on this day, Goddess Mahalakshmi incarnated on the Earth during the legendary churning of the Milky Ocean. The churning of the Milky Ocean is also known as 'Ksheera Sagara Manthan'. This day is also celebrated as Lord Ayyappan Jayanti, as Lord Ayyappan was born due to the union of Lord Shiva and Mohini, the female form of Lord Vishnu.

Panguni Uthiram is celebrated with much grandeur by the devotees of Lord Subramanya as Sri Deivayanai married Lord Subramanya on this day. To mark this special day, devotees throng Murugan temples. Also, as per beliefs, it is believed that Goddess Parvati, in the form of Gowri, married Lord Shiva in Kanchipuram, and because of this belief, this day is also celebrated as Gowri Kalyanam Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2023 07:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).