Shubho Noboborsho 2022! Pohela Boishakh, the first day of the new year in Bengal, which we also know as Bengali New Year, Nab Barsho, Poila Boishakh or Pohela Boishakh, will be celebrated on April 15 this year. The Bengali New Year is called 'Pahela Besakh' or 'Bangla Nobobarsho' and as theHappy Bengali New Year name suggests, the festival of Pahela Besakh is celebrated in the month of Baisakh (month of April, according to the Gregorian calendar). It is mainly celebrated with great joy and gaiety in West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Bangladesh and wherever the Bengali community lives. In Assam, it is called Bihu. While the practice of celebrating the New Year has been going on for centuries in many regions, the tradition of celebrating Pahela Besakh is recent, as the Bengali Samvat was formed during that time. That is why in the Bengali Samvat, the festival of New Year is celebrated on the first day of the month of Baisakh and from this day the beginning of the new year is also considered. Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022 Greetings & Bengali New Year 1429 Wishes: WhatsApp Status, Images and HD Wallpapers To Send to Loved Ones on Noboborsho.

On this day, Bengali people clean their houses and wear new clothes. People associated with business start accounting from this day. Various dishes are prepared at home and a tradition of decorating the house, visiting the temple and taking blessings of elders is followed. Cow is worshipped on this day and blessings are sought by offering bhog to the cow and touching her feet. People participate in fairs aka melas wearing traditional clothes. Gosthi fairs are organized in many villages during this time. There is also a tradition of burning straw on the day of Bengali New Year. It is said that people sacrifice their past year's sufferings in this straw. Pohela Boishakh 2022 Wishes & Noboborsho HD Images: WhatsApp Status Messages, Facebook Greetings, SMS and Wallpapers Celebrating Bengali New Year.

On this day, Bengalis wish each other Shubho Noboborsho, which translates to "Happy New Year" and you're in luck because we have for your greetings, wishes and messages for Pohela Boishkah! Apart from wishing God for the happiness of the family and family, people also send greeting messages to each other. You can also say Happy Bengali New Year on this special occasion by sending these HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images and Wallpapers of Poila Baisakh:

It is a tradition to wear traditional attire on the day of Poila Baisakh for ages which is still practised by many people today. On this day people eat onions, green chillies and fried Hilsa fish which is called Pant Bhaat. Apart from this, Rasogolla, meat, fish, and many types of chenna sweets are also eaten on this day.

