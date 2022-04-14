Pohela Boishakh also spelt as Poila Boishakh is the celebration of the first day of the Bengali calendar and is celebrated as Bengali New Year or Noboborsho. Pohela Boishakh 2022 marks Bengali New Year 1429 as per the traditional lunisolar calendar and falls on April 15, Friday this year. The day marks the beginning of new hope and aspirations and starts the new year with a lot of excitement. This day is commemorated by Bengali businesspeople, shopkeepers, and traders as Haal Khata. It marks the end of the previous year's accounting and the start of a new one. LatestLY has curated a collection of Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022 Wishes, Happy Bengali New Year Greetings, Pohela Boishakh 2022 Messages have a look. Pohela Boishakh 2022 Wishes & Noboborsho HD Images: WhatsApp Status Messages, Facebook Greetings, SMS and Wallpapers Celebrating Bengali New Year.

In the Bengali calendar, Pohela Boishakh is the first day of the year. In Bangladesh, it is observed on April 14th, while in India, it is observed on April 14th or 15th. On this day, Bengalis wish each other Shubho Noboborsho, which translates to "Happy New Year." Have a look at greetings, wishes and messages for Pohela Boishkah!

Greetings of Pohela Boishakh 2022

Pohela Boishakh 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: May this Bengali New Year Bring Lots of Happiness and Success in Your Life. Subho Noboborsho! Happy Pohela Boishakh

Pohela Boishakh 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: On the Merry Occasion of Pohela Boishakh, I Wish you Good Luck and Properity.

Pohela Boishakh 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads: Wishing For Abundant Joy, Peace and Good Health this Poila Baisakh! Subho Noboborsho

Pohela Boishakh 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Twitter Status Reads: Subho Noboborsho to All Bengali Friends Out There! Stay Happy, Stay Safe. Happy Pohela Boishakh

Pohela Boishakh 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Usher a Sign of Freshness in Pohela Boishakh. Explore the New And Start Afresh Wiping Off the Woes.

Pohela Boishakh 2022 Wishes: HD Images, Greetings, Messages & Sayings To Celebrate Bengali New Year

We wish everyone celebrating the special occasion a very Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022! May you be blessed with a prosperous and happy year ahead with the blessings of the almighty and the company of your loved ones. Happy Bengali New Year!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 06:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).