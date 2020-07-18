The festival of Raksha Bandhan, one of the very significant festivals marked in the country is soon approaching. Raksha Bandhan 2020 will be observed on August 3. With less than a month to the observance, you must be planning something unique to give your brother. Also this time, because of the lockdown, you may not be able to meet all your cousins and extended families together. But you can always send your rakhis by courier. A rakhi is a special thread that goes beyond just the custom of tying it on brother's wrist. And so we have got you some amazing ideas to select the most unique rakhis for your brother dearest. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Rakhi Designs: From Rudraksha to Cartoon, 5 Types of Rakhis to Choose For Your Brother.

Every year, there are new trends of rakhis in the market. Over the years, people have even designed jewellery in the shape of rakhis to make it not just a rakhi thread but a gift in itself. Some rakhis can be simple with beads and decorative items which are already starting to sell in markets. But if you are looking at something that has not been done before or a rakhi that will stand out, you have come to the perfect place. We give you some ideas of unique rakhi designs.

Food Rakhi

If your brother is a total foodie who loves hogging on different dishes, the food rakhi is just perfect. These are rakhis which have food stuffs on them in place of the centre design. Some of the available designs that we have seen are pani puri, idli sambar, pav bhaji, chole bhature, pizza etc. Just search online for Food Rakhi and you will get the options.

Check Some Pics Here:

Game Lover Rakhi

If your brother is constantly playing his favourite games on PC or his phone, this is the perfect rakhi for him. There are PUBG Lover rakhis which are trending recently. So you could pick that up for your brother who is really addicted to this game.

Cool Bro Trendy Rakhi

This is the perfect rakhi if you want your brother to boast about it. The rakhi spells out COOL BRO in the centrepiece and usually comes in bright, funky colours. So if your brother is someone who loves such funky stuff, you have the right option.

Customised Photo Rakhi

This is another lovely idea to make it a memorable rakhi, one that will be definitely preserved. You can select a picture of your brother and get it imprinted on a rakhi. You can also ask if they can put up a little larger picture that will accommodate a picture of you together. These services are available at gift shops or photo studios. You can also check online.

Precious Stone Rakhi

If you have a higher budget, then you can opt for rakhis which have a precious stone on them. These are classy and stylish rakhis which can go as a nice bracelet too.

So start hunting out for these unique rakhi designs, you should be able to get them all online. But start looking for them now as the delivery is bound to take some time. May you find the most unique rakhi to perfectly define your bond with your brother.

