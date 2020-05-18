Ramzan 2020 Schedule: Sehri and Iftar Timings For May 19 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru And Other Cities of India

No mass iftars in 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak | File Image | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

May 19 will mark the 25th Roza (fast) of Ramzan or Ramadan in India. Throughout Ramzan, practising Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fast and refrain from food and water. The pre-dawn meal is called Sehri and evening meal is known as Iftar. The timing for Sehri and Iftar differs from city to city. That's why we brought to you timetable of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar.

Here it may be noted that Sehri ends at around 10 minutes before the time for Fajr prayer begins. And Iftar meal can be eaten when Maghrib begins. The time of Maghrib begins two minutes after sunset. Scroll down to check timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar for May 19. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Mumbai

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 19 MAY 2020 04:42 AM 7:08 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Delhi

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 19 MAY 2020 03:58 AM 7:10 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Bengaluru

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 19 MAY 2020 04:37 AM 6:44 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Chennai

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 19 MAY 2020 04:26 AM 6:29 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Srinagar

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 19 MAY 2020 03:48 AM 7:36 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Lucknow

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 19 MAY 2020 03:49 AM 6:51 PM

Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline, self-restraint and generosity. Alternatively, you can visit Urdu Point and download the Ramzan timetable for your respective city. Click here to check Sehri and Iftar timing for other cities in India.