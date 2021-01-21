Republic Day 2021 is approaching. This year, it will be the 72nd Republic Day, to be celebrated on January 26. Also known as Gantantra Diwas, the annual event commemorates the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. It is a very special occasion for people across the country. Every year, Republic Day is celebrated with parades, distribution of sweets in schools, speeches and cultural dances. But this year, things will be different. Children under 15 years will not be allowed at the parades; there will be limited spectators and no chief guest. The celebration will go virtual. One of the most common ways to honour Republic Day, is kids delivering powerful speeches. This is why, we bring you Republic Day 2021 speeches in English, essay ideas and more for school students to deliver patriotic oration virtually. In addition, the videos will guide you on how to present yourself, and practice your speeches before delivering virtually.

The topic of speeches by students range from highlighting the importance of the Republic Day 2021 to share the salient features of the Indian Constitution. Preparing a good speech is not an easy task. But we are here to help! Check out videos of Republic Day 2021 speeches and essays you can take inspiration from and deliver your speech proudly to celebrate Gantantra Diwas.

Watch Video: Republic Day 2021 Speech in English

Watch Video: Republic Day 2021 Speech For Kids

Watch Video: Republic Day Essay Ideas

Watch Video: Republic Day Speech

To deliver a good speech, students must keep some important points in mind such as—always start by greeting your teachers and friends and wish them for Republic Day. We wish you and your family, a Happy Republic Day 2021, as we all celebrate the national holiday virtually.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2021 08:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).