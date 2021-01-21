India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26. Although it is a National holiday, the celebrations instilling patriotism are marked in different ways across the country. Be it schools, colleges, government and private offices, everyone keeps small functions, where they hoist the National flag, pay their respects, sing the National Anthem, have a small gathering and so on. Some people even stream the Republic Day parade. In many offices, there are desk decoration competitions as a part of employee-engagement activity. If your office is having similar celebrations and you want some Republic Day decoration ideas, then you have come at the right place. Here we give you Indian tricolour based craft ideas along with Republic Day special rangoli designs which can be done to decorate your office space. From Tricolour to Jai Hind, Easy Manicure Inspirations For January 26 Celebrations (View Pics and Videos).

This year, a majority of the workforce is working from home because of the pandemic situation, but for those who have started going to work, it is a time to once again engage and celebrate with everyone. Republic Day marks the formation of an Independent Republic, the day on which Indian constitution came into effect in the year 1950. A lot of people may still be having their Republic Day celebrations virtually this time. If you are celebrating it in office then we give you easy, DIY craft ideas to decorate your desk as well as the office premises.

Indian Tricolour Craft Ideas:

Republic Day Decorations With Balloons:

Republic Day Special Rangoli:

You can watch the above videos to get an idea of how to deck up your office space on Republic Day. You can either use balloons, or make craft items and stick them around. If you are good at making rangolis, then a beautiful pattern is all you need to add colours to your space.

