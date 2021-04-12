Sajibu Nongma Panba is the annual celebration of the New Year according to the Meitei lunar calendar. Sajibu Nongma Panba 2021 will be celebrated on April 13. Also known as Meitei New Year or Meitei Cheiraoba or Sajibu Cheiraoba, this festival is mainly commemorated by followers of Sanamahism in the Indian state of Manipur. In addition to various traditions and customs associated with Sajibu Nongma Panba celebration, people also enjoy sharing Happy Sajibu Nongma Panba 2021 wishes, Sajibu Nongma Panba messages, Meitei Cheiraoba WhatsApp Stickers and Sajibu Cheiraoba 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Sajibu Nongma Panba celebrations are an extremely important affair across Manipur. The celebration dates back to the 1350s BC, when King Maliya Fambalcha, also known as Koi-Koi began dating the Meitei calendar known as Mari-Fam. The celebration of Sajibu Nongma Panba, as the name suggests, is the commemoration of the first date (Nongma) of the month of Sajibu, which marks the beginning of a New Year in the Meitei Lunar Calendar. Sajibu Nongma Panba usually falls in the month of April, and similar celebrations can be seen in various parts of the country as Gudi Padwa, Vishu, Puthandu, etc. Baisakhi 2021 Wishes in Punjabi: Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images And Wallpapers to Download And Share on Vaisakhi.

A new beginning of sorts, this day is often celebrated with family as well as the community. As we prepare to celebrate Sajibu Nongma Panba 2021, here are some Happy Sajibu Nongma Panba 2021 wishes, Sajibu Nongma Panba messages, Meitei Cheiraoba WhatsApp Stickers and Sajibu Cheiraoba 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends to celebrate this day to its fullest. Hindu New Year’s Days 2021 Dates in Different Regions of India: Know Chaitra Shukla Pratipada Tithi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Puthandu & Other Observances As Per Hindu Lunisolar Calendar.

Sajibu Nongma Panba 2021 Wishes

Sajibu Nongma Panba 2021 Wish (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Sajibu Cheiraoba Greetings to My Friend. May Everyone Be Blessed With Peace and Prosperity. Special Prayers for the Good Health of the People.

Sajibu Nongma Panba 2021 Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: We Wish You and Your Family Happiness and Prosperity Today! Happy Sajibu Nongma Panba 2021!

Sajibu Nongma Panba 2021 Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Meetei Cheiraoba! May This Day of Sajibu Cheiraoba Brings Good Luck and Prosperity.

Sajibu Nongma Panba 2021 HD Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Have a Happy and Harmonious New Year! Happy Sajibu Nongma Panba 2021!

To commemorate Sajibu Nongma Panba, people often wake up early, offer fruits, vegetables, rice and various other raw ingredients to the almighty. After this prayer, these ingredients are used to create a delicious feast, which is mainly cooked by the males of the family, with little help from the women of the house. The feast that has been made is then offered to the almighty and then distributed and exchanged amongst friends and family. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and Safe Sajibu Nongma Panba.

