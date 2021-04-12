Baisakhi is the celebration of the New Year according to the Hindu solar calendar. It is celebrated widely across North India, and usually falls on April 13 or April 14. Baisakhi 2021 falls on April 13, and while the celebration is sure to be more close-knit, people are sure to find ways to make this occasion special. Sharing Baisakhi 2021 wishes, Happy Baisakhi messages in Punjabi, Happy Baisakhi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online is sure to be a good way of celebrating this day.

Also known as Vaisakha Sankranti, the celebration marks the beginning of a New Solar year according to the Hindu Vikram Samvat calendar. It is often known as a harvest festival which marks the beginning of spring. The celebration of Baisakhi often involves visiting Gurudwaras, preparing feasts for the community and spending some quality time with family is the way to go. Baisakhi 2021 Wishes, HD Images and WhatsApp Stickers: Happy Vaisakhi Facebook Messages, Telegram Photos and Signal Quotes to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

Baisakhi is celebrated across the world in different ways. While it is the beginning of the Hindu Solar Year, it is not celebrated across the country. As we prepare to celebrate Baisakhi 2021, here are some Baisakhi 2021 wishes, Happy Baisakhi messages in Punjabi, Happy Baisakhi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Baisakhi 2021 Wishes in Punjabi

Happy Baisakhi 2021 Punjabi Wish

WhatsApp message reads: Khushboo Teri Yaari Di Saanu Mehka Jaandi Hai,

Teri Har Ik Kitti Hoyi Gal Saanu Behka Jaandi Hai,

Saah Taan Bahut Der Lagaande Ne Aun – Jaan Vich,

Har Saah Ton Pehle Teri Yaad AA Jaandi Hai.

Happy Baisakhi!

Happy Baisakhi 2021 Punjabi Message

WhatsApp message reads: Rab Tuhadi Vaisakhi Hoor Ve Khusiyan Aate Shanti Naal Bhar Deve.

Happy Baisakhi!

Happy Baisakhi 2021 Punjabi Greeting

WhatsApp message reads: Khalsa Panth De Sajna Diwas Di Lakh Lakh Wadhayi Hove Ji!

Asi Apne Parivaar Walo Tuhanu Sarya Nu

Vaisakhi Di Vadhai Dene Hai.

Happy Baisakhi 2021 Punjabi Wallpaper

WhatsApp message reads: Rabb Mehar Kare

Aj Vaisakhi Di Eh Shubh Kaddi

Baisakhi 2021 HD Image

WhatsApp message reads: Tuhade Te Tuhade Parivar Waste Khushiyan

Te Hasse da Amber Lagade

Baisakhi celebration marks various historic events. It is said to be the day that Guru Gobind Singh was crowned as the tenth Guru of Sikhism as well as the history formation of Khalsa. To commemorate Baisakhi people often hold special Kirtans and pray for the well-being of their friends and family.

