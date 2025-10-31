Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti is an annual event celebrated on October 31 to honour the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This day honours and celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was one of India’s greatest leaders and the country. He was fondly known as the “Iron Man of India” who played a crucial role in uniting over 560 princely states into one nation after India’s independence. This year, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, October 31. Born on October 31, 1875, Patel was an Indian independence activist and statesman who served as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India from 1947 to 1950. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Quotes for National Unity Day: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Messages, Sayings, Images, Greetings and Wallpapers To Honour the Iron Man of India.

He was a senior leader of the Indian National Congress who played a significant role in the Indian independence movement and India's political integration. In India and elsewhere, he was often called Sardar, meaning "Chief". He acted as the Home Minister during the political integration of India and the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947. In this article, let’s know more about the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti history and the significance of National Unity Day that honours the ‘Iron Man of India’. Gujarat Government Signs MoU With Taj Group for Hotel Near Statue of Unity in Kevadiya.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2025 Date

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, October 31.

History

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1991. It was announced in 2014 that his birthday, October 31, would be an annual national celebration known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day. National Unity Day symbolises Patel’s vision of a strong, united India.

Across the country, people pay tribute through unity runs, cultural events, and commemorative programs, highlighting his contribution to national integration and governance. The Statue of Unity in Gujarat, the world’s tallest statue, stands as a grand tribute to Sardar Patel’s enduring legacy and his efforts to strengthen India’s unity and integrity.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti Significance

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti honours the remarkable contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Patel is remembered for his pivotal role in uniting more than 560 princely states into one nation after independence. His leadership, determination, and vision laid the foundation for a strong and united India, and his legacy continues to inspire generations through the observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day.

