Bhagat Singh's death anniversary is observed on March 23 as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day. Bhagat Singh was a prominent Indian freedom fighter, socialist, and revolutionary who played a significant role in the Indian independence movement against British rule. He was convicted of the murder of John Saunders and Channan Singh and hanged in March 1931 at the young age of 23. This year, India will mark the 93rd death anniversary of the revolutionary leader. The day also commemorates the sacrifice and martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. The trio were executed on March 23, 1931, by the British during the Indian independence movement. Martyr's Day is observed to remember the freedom fighters who sacrificed themselves for the country's freedom. Martyrs' Day Dates in India: List of Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

Bhagat Singh 93rd Death Anniversary Date

The death anniversary of Bhagat Singh will be observed on Saturday, March 23.

All About Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh was deeply influenced by the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which occurred on April 13, 1919, in Amritsar, Punjab. The massacre was a turning point in India's struggle for independence and had a profound impact on the young minds of that era. Shaheed Diwas: Messages, Images and WhatsApp Status to Honour the Great Freedom Fighters on Martyrs’ Day.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre fuelled a sense of outrage among Indians against British rule and served as a catalyst for the independence movement. Bhagat Singh, who was just a 12-year-old at the time of the massacre, grew up in its aftermath and was deeply affected by the injustice inflicted upon his fellow citizens. It strengthened his resolve to fight against British oppression and significantly shaped his revolutionary ideology.

Shaheed Diwas Significance

Bhagat Singh's sacrifice and his fervent nationalism continue to inspire generations of Indians. On his death anniversary, people across India pay tribute to his courage, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom. Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru were involved in various acts of resistance against British rule and were eventually arrested for their involvement in the Lahore conspiracy case.

Despite their young age, they became symbols of bravery and sacrifice in the Indian freedom struggle. Their contribution to the freedom struggle is immense and will continue to inspire generations to fight for their rights.

