Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day is commemorated every year on March 23 to honour Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar. It is a day dedicated to remembering the young freedom warriors who gave their lives in the struggle for their country's independence. Here are some Shaheed Diwas wishes, messages and images to honour the great freedom fighters. Shaheed Diwas 2022 in March: Date, History and Significance of Martyr’s Day in India Marking Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru.

Shaheed Diwas 2023 Messages and Images

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)