The birth anniversary of the brave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated on 19 February in Maharashtra, but Shivaji's birth anniversary, also known as the Shiv Jayanti Tithi as per the Hindu calendar is observed on a different date. This year, the date falls on March 31 2021. In the month of Vaishakh was born veer Chhatrapati Shivaji. On the second date of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha the brave, intelligent, valiant and compassionate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's jayanti tithi is celebrated. According to the gregorian calendar he was born on 19 February 1627 in a Maratha family in Shivneri (Maharashtra). Shivaji's father was Shahaji and his mother Jijabai. He was an Indian ruler who had created the Maratha Empire, which is why he is accepted as a leading hero and immortal freedom-fighter. On this day, People send across popular Shivaji Jayanti 2021 wishes to their loved ones on this historic event. It doesn't end there some also send Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2021 messages, Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021 Facebook Status Pictures which is said to be a common way of celebrating this day.

Shivaji battled against the bigotry and arrogance from rulers like Aurangzeb and the people who grew up under his shadow. Mother Jijabai, despite having a religious temperament, was a brave woman in virtue and behaviour. That is why she raised Shivaji with the stories of Ramayana, Mahabharata and other Indian scriptures. Under the patronage of Dada Konadev, he was also proficient in all types of contemporary warfare. Today, Twitter is abuzz with Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

In that era, Shivaji became a full-fledged nationalist, kartaviparayan and hard-working warrior by coming into contact with the supreme saint Ramdev.

In childhood, Shivaji used to gather the children of his age to become their leader and play the game of war and win the fort. As soon as he was in his youth, his game turned real against the enemies of the country.

