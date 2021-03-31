Happy Shiv Jayanti Tithi 2021! Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A great warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhosale born in 1630. Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2021, also known as Shiv Jayanti Tithi 2021 will be celebrated on March 31 by his followers across the world. Sharing Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021 Facebook Status Pictures is a common way of celebrating this day.

It is interesting to note that the exact date of birth of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is still not clear. Some historians argue that he was born on February 19 while others believe it was on April 6. While the state of Maharashtra recognises Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth date as February 19, 1930, it is marked on the Julian Calendar. Finally, all the historians agreed that the great warrior king was born Falgun Vadya Tritiya. Since this year, the Falgun Vadya Tritiya falls on March 31, people are sure to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2021 on this day.

Many followers simply follow the same date in the Gregorian calendar and therefore celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti on February 19 every year. As we prepare to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2021, here are some Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Traditionally, to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti, people often take out processions, decorate Shivaji Maharaj’s murtis with garlands and call our slogans praising the great king. With the rising number of COVID cases, the celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti is sure to be shifted online. Here's wishing everyone a safe and happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2021!

