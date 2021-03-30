Chatrapati Shivaji Jayanti Wishes 2021: The day to celebrate Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti has finally arrived, and it is indeed an auspicious occasion for all Maharashtrians. On March 31, Shivaji Jayanti will be celebrated as per Tithi based. There will be widespread celebrations in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa to honour the great Maratha warrior king. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 5:27 pm on March 30 and end on 2:06 pm on March 31, 2021 People send across popular Shivaji Jayanti 2021 wishes to their loved ones on this historic event. If you, too, are searching for the most famous Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021 wishes and greetings, then you have reached the right place.

The festive event of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is observed as spectacularly as a festival in Maharashtra. Shivaji Bhosale (1630-1680 C.E.) was a great warrior King of Marathas who established the Maratha Empire. He was born in 1630 to Shahaji Bhosale and Jijabai near the city of Junnar in Pune district, Maharashtra. Shivaji Bhosale is popularly known as Chhatrapati Shivaji. Every Marathi youth aspire to be strong and have a warrior attitude like Shivaji Maharaj.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Na Shivshankar.. to Kailashpati Na Lambodar. To Ganpati Natmastak Taya Chardi Jayane Kali Swarajya Nirmiti Dev Majha Ekch to.. Maha Raja Shivchatrapati.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Talwari Tar Saglyanchya Hatat Hotya, Takat Tar Saglyanchya Mangatat Hoti, Pan Swarajya Sthapanyachi Icchha Fakt “Marathi” Raktatach Hoti… Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eke Ratri Sahyadri Hasala, Hastana to Disla, Zali Tyala Talvar Pritichi, Ghetali Tyane Maratha Stapanechi, Dhakhvli Jyane Takat Maratha Ekjutichi. Ashi Kirti Hoti Raje Shivaji Maharajanchi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Andhar Far Jala Ata Diva Pahije Afjalkhan Far Jale Ata Ek Jijaucha Shiva Pahije Shatkanchya Yadnyatun Uthali Ek Jwala Dhaha Dishanchya Tejatun Arunoday Jahala. Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji!

People who want to wish 'Happy Shivaji Jayanti' to their friends, family, relatives, etc., then they can send these newest Shivaji Jayanti 2021 wishes and greetings via WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Snapchat, Hike, Signal, and other popular messaging apps. Not to forget, you will also find amazing Shivaji Maharaj stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, and can share on respective platforms. You can scroll down to download latest version of WhatsApp stickers for Shivaji Jayanti along with inspiring wallpapers, HD images and quotes.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2021. We hope you pay fitting tributes to the soul of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is considered one of the bravest warrior kings of all times.

