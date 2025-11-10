Shiv Pratap Din is an annual event that is celebrated on November 10, especially in Maharashtra. This day holds great historical and cultural significance as it commemorates the legendary victory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj over Afzal Khan, the general of the Bijapur Sultanate, in the year 1659. As per historical records, Shiv Pratap Din marks a turning point in Indian history, symbolising the triumph of courage, strategy, and self-rule over oppression. This year, Shiv Pratap Din 2025 falls on Monday, November 10. On the occasion of Shiv Pratap Din 2025, we at LatestLY have curated special Shiv Pratap Din greetings and messages for you to send to everyone on this annual event. If you are looking online for Shiv Pratap Din wishes, Shiv Pratap Din images, Shivaji Maharaj images and HD wallpapers, Shiv Pratap Din pics, Shiv Pratap Din WhatsApp Stickers and SMS, we have it all here.

If you are searching for Happy Shiv Pratap Din messages, Shiv Pratap Din images, you can download these images and send these messages with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook photos and wishes. On this day, people pay homage to the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj, celebrating his ideals of courage, justice, and good governance. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in Maharashtra: Know Valuable Life Lessons and Little-Known Facts About Shivaji Raje Bhosle, the Bravest Maratha Warrior King.

The day marks one of the most defining moments in Indian history, the legendary victory of Shivaji Maharaj over Afzal Khan. Shivaji’s victory at Pratapgad Fort not only established his military genius but also laid the foundation for the rise of the Maratha Empire. This historic encounter took place at the Pratapgad Fort, near Mahabaleshwar.

Today, Shiv Pratap Din is observed with great enthusiasm across Maharashtra, especially in Satara and Kolhapur districts, where cultural programs, processions, and re-enactments of the historic battle take place.

