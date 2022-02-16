Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti will be celebrated on Saturday, 19th February 2022. The special day marks the birth anniversary of the gallant Maratha ruler, Shivaji Raje Bhosle, and is widely celebrated in the state of Maharashtra. Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, in Shivneri Durg, Pune, to Jijabai and Shahji Bhonsle. He was a secular ruler and laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in Western India in the year 1674. For his bravery and courage, on June 6, 1974, he was crowned the Chhatrapati, the King of Marathas. February 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Vasant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Chinese New Year; Know All Important Dates and List of Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

He is also known as the Father of the Indian Navy. Saturday marks the 392nd birth anniversary of the courageous Maratha warrior and the day is celebrated with great pomp and fanfare. To commemorate the Shivaji Jayanti 2022, we have curated some lesser-known and interesting facts about Shivaji Maharaj that will motivate you to live a better life ahead.

Here Are Some Lesser-Known Facts About The Mighty Ruler Of India

The merciful king got his name Shivaji Raje Bhosle from a regional deity by the name Goddess Shivai.

Shivaji Maharaj was a devoted Hindu and tried reviving all the positive aspects of Hinduism. He married his own daughter to a converted Hindu.

Even with a limited amount of resources at his disposal Shivaji Maharaj introduce 'raiding warfare skills' when he captured the Torna fort at a very young age and gave the first major blow to the Sultan of Bijapur.

With his intelligence, he planned guerilla tactics of warfare and also converted his army of 2,000 men into 10,000 soldiers.

The brave Maratha king never allowed anyone to dishonour women and punished all the rapists and murderers during his reign to ensure that people have faith in the legal system.

Shivaji Maharaj never raided religious places and residences of common people and welcomed anyone in his army who surrendered.

He was captured in the Panhala fort by Siddi Johar's army, but outfoxing 600 soldiers he escaped from the place.

The warrior fought for the rulers and not for religions and had many Muslims in his military ranks.

Shivaji Maharaj established a royal name for himself in history with his administrative and warfare skills and most importantly by upholding the Swarajya values and the Maratha heritage.

