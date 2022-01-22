Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of India's beloved freedom fighter and leader - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Born on January 23, 1897, the great leader played a key role in India's freedom struggle. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022 marks the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji. The celebration was also observed as Parakaram Divas for the first time in 2021 to mark his 125th birth anniversary. Also known as Netaji Jayanti, this is an important observance where people remember his life and works. As we prepare to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022 on January 23, know all about this historic day, how to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti and more. Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022 Quotes, Wishes & Greetings: Send HD Images, Telegram Photos, Messages, WhatsApp Status and Sayings To Celebrate Parakram Diwas.

When is Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022?

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on January 23. On January 23, 1897, Netaji was born in Cuttack to Prabhavati Bose (née Dutt) and Janakinath Bose. He grew up to be one of the most influential leaders of our Freedom Struggle. This is why his birth anniversary is commemorated every year as Netaji Jayanti.

History of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's work in India's freedom struggle and his disappearance are all well known. Five months after his disappearance, the celebration of Netaji Jayanti was started in Rangoon. An official holiday in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tripura and Assam. The Government of India pays tribute to Netaji on this day.

Netaji's contribution to India's freedom struggle is well known. From heading the Indian National Army or Azad Hind Fauj to laying the foundation of the Azad Hind Government, Netaji made the various key and bold moves to help us inch closer to freedom. His zeal and unmatched dedication to giving his all for the cause is what made him stand apart and inspired millions. Even today, Netaji's life, works and teachings continue to help millions in life. Therefore, his birth anniversary offers the perfect opportunity for people to spread his life's works ahead.

