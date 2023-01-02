Swami Vivekananda's birthday is celebrated annually on January 12 in India. The day is observed as National Youth Day following the Government of India's declaration of the same in 1984. Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863 as Narendranath Datta. He was an Indian Hindu monk, philosopher, author, religious teacher, and the chief disciple of Ramakrishna. He was a prolific thinker, a great orator, and a passionate patriot, and his teachings inspired a lot of young Indians and brought a spiritual awakening in the 19th century. In 1984, the Government of India declared January 12 as National Youth Day, and since then, the day has been celebrated every year in India.

History of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Vivekananda was born into an aristocratic Bengali Kayastha family in Calcutta on January 12, 1863. According to the Hindu calendar, Swami Vivekananda was born on Krishna Paksha Saptami after seven days of Pausha Purnima. His birthday is also celebrated as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti. From a young age, Vivekananda was inclined toward religion and spirituality, later found his guru, Ramakrishna, and became a monk. After the death of Ramakrishna, Vivekananda extensively toured the Indian subcontinent. Moved by their plight, he resolved to his guru. He found a way to travel to the United States. He was also a significant force in contemporary Hindu reform movements and contributed to the concept of nationalism in colonial India. Ten Interesting Facts And Life Lessons to Learn From Swami Vivekananda on his Birth Anniversary.

Vivekananda became a popular figure after the 1893 Parliament of Religions in Chicago, where he began his famous speech with the words, "Sisters and brothers of America...". He was so impactful at the Parliament that an American newspaper described him as “an orator by divine right and undoubtedly the greatest figure at the Parliament."

Significance of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Swami Vivekananda was crucial in introducing Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world. The philosopher is remembered for introducing Indian teachings to Western nations. He is credited for bringing Hinduism to the status of a major world religion. He inspired millions of youths throughout the world with his teachings. His prominence was felt at a convention in Chicago in the year 1893, where he was a participant and speaker.

The day is also known as Vivekananda Jayanti and is celebrated across countrywide educational institutions. The great leader of all times founded the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission, which runs educational institutions across the country. Vivekananda played a major role in the upliftment of the society by educating women and lower castes.

