India is a land of well-known personalities who have made an area for themselves in their specific fields. Among all young generation monks in the world, the name of Swami Vivekananda flashes bright and clear. National Youth Day or Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is celebrated every year in India on 12 January to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great Hindu monk and philosopher Swami Vivekananda. Swami Vivekanand has been an influential personality who was inspired by millions of people worldwide. His morals and magnetic aura are being celebrated even after a century of his demise. Even so, there are probably some more facts that you don’t know about him. Here are 10 gripping and unknown facts about Swami Vivekananda you didn't know: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2022 Wishes: Download National Youth Day Images, Inspiring Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Social Media Status With Beautiful Thoughts To Celebrate Yuva Diwas on January 12.

1. Swami Vivekananda's Pre-monastic name was Narendra Nath Datta. He was born with a temperament of yogis and used to meditate at a very early age.

2. Swami Vivekananda had very poor English Grammer skills during his graduation day and he scored only 50% back then. This man later went on to deliver one of the best speeches in English in the USA.

3. Though Vivekananda used to respect women, entry for them was strictly prohibited in his monastery. Once when he was ill when his disciples fetched his mother. Seeing his mother in the monastery he shouted, “Why did you allow a woman to come in? I was the one who made the rule and it is for me that the rule is being broken.”

4. Swami Vivekananda had an affinity for music from a young age. He was a qualified classical musician, trained in dhrupad (a genre in Hindustani classical music from the Indian subcontinent).

5. He travelled around America and England. In fact, he attended the World Parliament of Religions held in Chicago, Illinois.

6. During the course of his life, Swami Vivekananda suffered from as many as 31 ailments and illnesses.

7. Vivekananda was the man who took the Vedanta philosophy to the West and reformed Hinduism drastically.

8. Swami Vivekananda predicted that he would not live beyond 40 years.

9. He was known as a connoisseur of tea. He even introduced tea to his monastery even for a fact that the British colonizers in India didn’t allow tea drinking.

10. Swamiji used to borrow books from the library and return it the next day.

Swamiji's vision is a benchmark for all the youth around the world. That is why he is referred to as the philosophical genius and one of the finest minds of India.

