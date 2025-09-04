Thiruvonam 2025 will be marked on September 5. This annual celebration marks the most important day of Onam commemoration across Kerala. The annual festivities of Onam began on August 26 and will finally culminate on September 5. Every year, on the occasion of Onam, people decorate their homes with colourful flower rangolis called pookolams, prepare lavish feasts for Onam Sadya and dress up in festive clothes to bring in Thiruvonam. Playing Onampattu, Thiruvonam songs, Onam 2025 special playlists and indulging in some fun festivities with family are also integral parts of the celebration. As we prepare to celebrate Thiruvonam 2025, here are some Onam Special songs that need to be on your Thiruvonam 2025 Playlist. Onam 2025 Movie Line-Up: Mohanlal’s ‘Hridayapoorvam’, Fahadh Faasil’s ‘OKCK’, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ and More – Check Out All Malayalam Film Releases of This Festive Season.

Thiruvaavaniraavu - Jacobinte Swargarajyam

"Thiruvaavaniraavu" is an upbeat, melodious song that is sure to set the mood for Onam 2025 and help you to truly celebrate this day with your friends and family.

Thiruvonam by Vani Jayaram

"Thiruvonam" by Vani Jayaram is a classic Onapattu that is played time and again during the celebration. The song has become an integral part of the celebration for various people.

Onapattin Thalam Thullum

"Onapattin Thalam Thullum" is a classic Malayalam folk song that is sung by one and all to welcome King Mahabali into their homes. The celebration of Onam 2025 is sure to feel extra special with this classic song. Many people also dance along to this upbeat number.

Maveli Nadu Vaneedum Kalam

"Maveli Nadu Vaneedum Kalam" is another classic Malayalam Folk song that narrates the story of Onam and why it is celebrated. This version of the folk melody is full of innocence and warmth and is sure to make your Onam celebration more fun.

Onam Ponthiruvonam

"Onam Ponthiruvonam" is a fairly recent festive music video that captures all that Onam celebrations in recent times have been about. The upbeat and soulful music is perfect to capture the zeal and enthusiasm that is associated with this festival.

These songs are sure to help set the mood in your home for Onam celebrations. We hope that Thiruvonam 2025 brings with it the love, light and happiness that you and your family deserve.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).