Thiruvananthapuram, September 5: Liquor sales in Kerala during this year’s Onam season have touched a record high, with earnings surpassing last year’s figures. According to reports, liquor worth Rs 826.38 crore was sold in the ten days leading up to Uthradam. This is around Rs 50 crore more than the sales recorded during the same period last year. On Uthradam day alone, liquor sales touched Rs 137 crore, compared to Rs 126 crore on the same day in 2024.

The sharp rise highlights the continuing demand for liquor during the state's biggest festival season. Among outlets, the Karunagappally store registered the highest sales, clocking Rs 146.08 lakh on Uthradam day. It was followed by the Asramam outlet in Kollam, which recorded sales of Rs 123 lakh, and the Edappal outlet with Rs 110.79 lakh. Reports said six outlets across Kerala recorded sales of more than Rs one crore each during the season.

Liquor sales remain one of the most important sources of revenue for the Kerala government. The state, which consistently records the highest per capita alcohol consumption in the country, depends heavily on the revenue from its state-run liquor outlets. Officials said the surge in Onam sales has once again ensured strong income for the exchequer. At the same time, health experts and social groups have raised concerns over the steady increase in alcohol consumption during festive periods. They point out that the social and health costs of heavy drinking remain a challenge for the state, even as sales continue to rise year after year.

Liquor is sold through around 325 retail outlets owned by the Corporation and the state-backed cooperative organisation Consumerfed. The profile of liquor users in Kerala reveals that 32.9 lakh people out of the 3.34 crore in the state consume liquor, which includes 29.8 lakh men and 3.1 lakh women. Around five lakh people consume liquor daily. Out of this, 83,851 people (including 1,043 women) are addicted to alcohol. The latest figures underline a clear pattern as Onam remains the single largest driver of liquor sales in Kerala. With this year’s numbers reaching a new peak, the debate between revenue generation and public health concerns is likely to continue.

