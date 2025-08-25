Onam, the biggest festival of Kerala, is just around the corner with Thiruvonam falling on September 5. To add to the festive cheer, Mollywood is ready with a line-up of exciting releases, featuring some of your favourite stars, all coming a week before. Onam 2025 Dates and Main Day (Thiruvonam) Full Calendar: Know Names of 10 Days of Onam in Malayalam and Significance of the Auspicious Festival of Kerala.

It’s going to be a massive box office clash, with four major Malayalam films releasing on August 28 and 29. From Mohanlal leading a Sathyan Anthikad family drama, to a superhero spectacle, a dark-edged romance, and a wedding comedy, there’s something for everyone this season.

Let’s take a look at the big Onam releases to watch out for.

Hridayapoorvam

Releasing on: August 28

Mohanlal and director Sathyan Anthikad reunite after a decade for this light-hearted family drama. The story revolves around a heart recipient who attends the wedding of the donor’s daughter and is drawn into the family’s life. The film also features Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, Nishan, and SP Charan. Will Mohanlal score his third blockbuster of 2025 after L2: Empuraan and Thudarum? ‘Hridayapoorvam’: Basil Joseph and Meera Jasmine Confirmed in Mohanlal’s Onam Release Thanks to Censor Board Report.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Releasing on: August 28

Malayalam cinema is stepping into yet another cinematic universe with Lokah, written and directed by Dominic Arun. Much like Minnal Murali did for Weekend Cinematic Universe, this franchise also begins with a superhero story. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays a mysterious super-powered woman whose origins may be older than imagined. Naslen plays the male lead, supported by Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, and Nithya Shri. Dulquer Salmaan produces the film and reportedly makes a cameo, joined by Tovino Thomas.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

Releasing on: August 29

Actor-filmmaker Althaf Salim, known for directing Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela (2017), returns with his second directorial. Fahadh Faasil stars in this comedy set against a wedding backdrop, with Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the female lead in her second release of the week. Kota Factory fame Revathi Pillai makes her Malayalam debut alongside Lal, Vinay Forrt, Idavela Babu, Suresh Krishna, Noby Marcose, and Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Maine Pyar Kiya

Releasing on: August 29

Written and directed by Faizal Faziludeen, Maine Pyar Kiya blends romance, action, and comedy. The film stars All We Imagine as Light and Mura fame Hridhu Haroon alongside the lissome Preity Mukhundhan, last seen in Kannappa. The supporting cast includes Jeo Baby, Askar Ali, Midhutty, Redin Kingsley, and Mime Gopi.

Honourable Mention

Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham (The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang)

Releasing on: August 29 (On Sony LIV)

Though not a movie, this six-episode web series is directed by Krishand, who had previously made the acclaimed cult films like Aavasavyuham and Purusha Pretham, so that makes it exciting enough. The series stars Sanju Sivram (of 1000 Babies fame), Jagadish, Indrans, Prashanth Alexander, Sreenath Babu, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Rahul Rajagopal, Zhinz Shan, Shambhu Suresh, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Geethi Sangeeha, Santhy Balachandran, Anoop Mohandas, Zarin Shihab, Vishnu Agasthya, Hakkim Shahjahan, and Sachin Joseph.

