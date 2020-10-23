The United Nations Day or UN Day is observed to mark the day when the United Nations came into existence and the UN Charter entered into force. The year 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and its founding Charter. Therefore, this year's United Nations Day assumes extra significance. The UN General Assembly, in 1947, declared October 24 as the United Nations Day. In 1971, the UNGA recommended that the day be observed by member countries as a public holiday. United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation 2020: What Exactly Is It and What Are The Intended Objectives?

United Nations Day 2020 - Date and Theme: The United Nations officially came into existence on October 24, 1945. The UN Charter also came into effect from October 24, 1945. Hence, the United Nations Day is observed on October 24. 24 October has been celebrated as United Nations Day since 1948. To commemorate the 75 years of the United Nations, members state held a high-level event on September 21 under the theme "The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism". UN May Close 26 Aid Programmes in Yemen by 2021 Due to Lack of Funds: Spokesman.

United Nations Day 2020 - History and Significance of The Observance:

Representatives of 50 countries, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, signed the UN Charter on June 26, 1945. With the ratification of this founding document, the United Nations officially came into being on October 24, 1945. The UN, an intergovernmental organization, was formed with several objectives such as to maintain international peace and security, develop friendly relations among nations and encourage international cooperation in various fields.

The United Nations Day is traditionally observed across the world with meetings, discussions and exhibits about the achievements and goals of the organization. To celebrate UN Day, an annual concert is usually held in the General Assembly Hall. however, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert was prerecorded and screened in the GA Hall on October 22. As part of the celebrations, the UN Regional Information Centre for Western Europe (UNRIC) launched an initiative to "Turn Europe UN Blue" with the support of Fabrizio Hochschild, Special Adviser to the Secretary-General.

