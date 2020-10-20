New York [US], October 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Nations will be forced to reduce or shut down 26 humanitarian programmes in Yemen by the end of this year unless additional funding is received to respond to the country's deteriorating humanitarian crisis, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday (local time).

"The lack of funding is crippling: humanitarian operations in the country - 16 of the UN's 41 major programmes - have already been reduced or shut down. 26 more will close or be reduced by the end of the year unless additional funding is received," Dujarric said.

The UN spokesman called on all donors to pay the outstanding pledges and increase support given that the humanitarian response plan for Yemen is funded only at 42 percent.

Dujarric explained that the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to worsen and is being complicated by the recent escalation in violence which has contributed to the displacement of more than 8,000 Yemenis in October alone.

Moreover, millions are facing the threat of hunger amid the skyrocketing food prices that are now 140 per cent higher than the average prices recorded before the conflict, Dujarric said.

In addition to 20 million people who are already food insecure, 10 more million might soon be lacking access to food, Dujarric added. (ANI/Sputnik)

