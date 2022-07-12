Vassa in English is often glossed as Rain Retreat or Buddhist Lent, a yearly retreat for three months. Vassa is majorly practised by Theravada, Buddhism's oldest existing school. The three months are identified by the Lunar Calendar and take place during the rainy season. It usually starts in July and lasts till October. Vassa 2022 will begin on Thursday, 14 July and end on Monday, 10 October. During the spiritual retreat, the monastics remain at one place that can be either their monastery or temple ground and adopt ascetic practices. The Vassa retreat is timed to coincide with the monsoon rains of India and Southeast Asia. In Thailand, people observe "Khao Phansa" and "Wan Ok Phansa" as the first and last day of Vassa when the sale of alcohol is prohibited. This article will give you insight into monks' intimate ways of deepening powers of concentration and wisdom. Asalha Puja or Dhamma Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know Lord Buddha's Four Noble Truths, History, Rituals of Asanha Bucha Falling on Ashadha Purnima.

Vassa Background

Earlier the Buddhist monks and nuns did not live in monasteries. There was a tradition of wandering mendicant holy men who survived in forests. Lord Buddha and his disciples followed this custom and travelled in groups from one village to another. They offered teachings, received alms, and slept beneath the boughs of trees. But as the downpour makes moving hard, people now prefer monasteries or temple grounds to observe Vassa.

Vassa 2022 Observance

Vassa begins on the first day of the waning moon of the eighth lunar month, the day after Asalha Puja or Dhamma Day, and ends on Pavarana Day. The Theravada school adherents have stuck by and followed the teachings of Gautam Buddha in the Pali Canon for over a millennium. The Vassa retreat is timed to coincide with the monsoon rains of India and Southeast Asia. During the Rain Retreats, many Mahayana Buddhist monastic rituals have periodic retreats or intensive practices observed at different levels. Both men and women participated in Vassa during the Lord Buddha's era. In the present-day scenario, monks dedicate Vassa by performing meditation. Then some Buddhists adopt more ascetic approaches, such as giving up non-veg, alcohol, or smoking.

