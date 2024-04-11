Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is an important and auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The elephant-headed deity is revered as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and prosperity. Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi falls within the Krishna Paksha, which is the waning phase of the moon. As we celebrate Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 wishes, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 greetings, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 HD wallpapers, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi wishes, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 pics which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi: From Moon Sighting to Modaks, Dos & Don'ts of Observing Sankashti Chaturthi.

This year, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 will be celebrated on April 9, i.e., Sunday. The moonrise timing on Sankashti Day will be at 09.22 pm. On this day, devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a day-long fast. You can also download these Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi wishes and send them to your loved ones as Happy Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 wishes and greetings.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Wishes

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Shree Ganesha Wallpaper (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Sankashti Chaturthi occurs every month on the fourth day, or Chaturthi Tithi, during the Krishna Paksha. During the year, Lord Ganesha is worshipped with a unique name on Sankashti day. Lord Ganesha is popularly known as the remover of obstacles and hurdles from devotees' lives.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is mainly observed in Maharashtra, where people observe fast and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha for the well-being of their families.

