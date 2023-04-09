Hindus place a great deal of significance on Sankashti Chaturthi. This day is set out for Lord Ganesha worship. On this day, devotees observe fasting and engage in puja. Every month during Krishna Paksha, Sankashti Chaturthi occurs. This time, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated today, April 9, 2023, Sunday, on Chaturthi Tithi.

The child of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha, also known as Pratham Pujya (worshipped first always), is regarded as one of the most compassionate deities and is worshipped first. Married Hindu women celebrate Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi on this lucky day. They keep a fast in order to ensure the health of their offspring and present Til Koot to Lord Ganesha. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

In Sanskrit, "Sankashti" means "deliverance during difficult times," and "Chaturthi" refers to the subject of fourth-day worship. The worship of Lord Ganesha on this holy day is believed to eliminate all impediments, and those who pray to Lord Ganpati receive blessings and are freed from all their worries. Lord Ganesha is revered as the destroyer of all impediments, and those who worship him on this holy day are granted relief from all their troubles. Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. However, there are a few dos and don'ts that one must not ignore. Take a look at Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi dos and don'ts:

1. Take a bath after rising early in the morning, ideally during Brahma Muhurat.

2. Wear only clean clothing.

3. Uphold your chastity on this day.

4. Don't eat any sort of rice, wheat, or lentils. You could have milk, fruits, or vrat recipes instead.

5. Say "Om Ganeshaya Namah" aloud.

6. Alcohol and cigarette use are both forbidden.

7. On this day, devotees observe a partial or all-day fast.

8. After the moon is visible in the evening, the primary puja of the day is performed.

9. Modaks are among the special sweets, or naivedya, that are offered to the deity during the puja. These treats are given out as prasad after the katha and aarti.

10. On this day, receiving blessings from reciting Lord Ganesha-related Vedic hymns or mantras is recommended.

On each Sankashti day, people who are childless or who want to have a child must fast with great devotion and dedication in order to appease Lord Ganesha and offer him Durva Grass and Laddoo. Devotees who pray to Lord Ganpati are granted their desired wishes, happiness, and prosperity. Sankashti Chaturthi is observed differently in India's northern and southern states. Maharashtra has a very enthusiastic Sankashti Chaturthi celebration.

