When Is Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Moonrise Timing, Meaning, and Importance of Ganesh Chaturthi Observance

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is a significant Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity. In 2025, this auspicious occasion will be celebrated with great devotion by devotees across India and beyond. Falling on the Chaturthi (fourth day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) each month, the Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi holds special spiritual importance when it coincides with a Tuesday, as it is considered especially potent. In this article, we delve into the date, shubh muhurat (auspicious timings), the deeper meaning of this sacred day, and its spiritual significance in the broader context of Ganesh Chaturthi observances.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on Wednesday, April 16. The Chaturthi Tithi for Vikata Sankashti will begin at 1:16 PM on April 16 and end at 3:23 PM on April 17. The Krishna Dashami Moonrise, which is significant for the observance, will occur at 9:14 PM on April 16, marking the auspicious time to worship Lord Ganesha.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Moonrise Timing

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 10:00 PM

Meaning and Significance of Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi

The word “Sankashti” translates to deliverance or removal of obstacles. On Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees seek Lord Ganesha's blessings to eliminate obstacles and evils in their lives, bringing happiness, prosperity, and success. Worshiping Lord Ganesha on this day is believed to grant wish fulfillment and offer protection from life's difficulties.

The festival also holds particular significance for women who are facing fertility issues or are seeking to conceive. Many observe a fast and perform special prayers to Lord Ganesha for his blessings on fertility and family well-being. Additionally, couples experiencing marital tensions often observe the Vikata Sankashti Vrat to seek harmony and peace in their relationships.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi: Rituals and Observances For Good Luck

On Vikata Sankashti, devotees observe a strict fast, offering prayers and worship to Lord Ganesha. Modaks, Ganesha's favorite sweet, are offered during the pooja. Devotees often chant mantras dedicated to Ganesha and perform rituals to remove obstacles and seek blessings for a prosperous life.

This day provides an opportunity for devotees to renew their faith in Lord Ganesha, trusting in his power to remove difficulties and bring peace and joy.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is not just a day of fasting and worship; it’s a powerful occasion for devotees to seek deliverance from life's struggles and receive blessings for a happy and peaceful life.

