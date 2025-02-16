Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious and significant Hindu observance. It is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 falls on Sunday, February 16. It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day helps remove obstacles in life. For the auspicious occasion, watch the below videos to prepare two traditional Maharashtrian dishes known as Valachi Bhaji and Alu Wadi. Valachi Bhaji is a flavourful dish made using dry coconut, fava beans, and more. Alu wadi is made using Colocasia leaves and a tangy tamarind-jaggery paste. For the full recipes, watch the below Tyohaar Ki Thaali video. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Sankashti Chaturthi Recipes Video:

