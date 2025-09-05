World Beard Day 2025 will be marked on September 6. This annual observance is focused on celebrating beards, the cultures around them and helping bearded people to showcase their love, appreciation and happiness amongst those in the community. There are various reservations and myths surrounding the simple act of sporting a beard, and World Beard Day helps demystify this and also encourages people to understand and appreciate those with beards. As we prepare to celebrate World Beard Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate World Beard Day and more. How To Grow a Beard Naturally? From Skin Care To Exercise, 5 Easy Ways That Can Help.

When is World Beard Day 2025?

World Beard Day 2025 will be marked on September 6. This annual commemoration is marked on the first Saturday of September every year. The history and origins of the commemoration are still unknown; however, World Beard Day offers us some much-needed opportunity to understand the history and cultural significance of beards and what they symbolise.

Significance of World Beard Day

Beards have always had two extreme reactions - those who absolutely love them and those who despise them. For the longest time, donning a beard was often considered a dishevelled look. However, beards hold immense cultural and historical significance to various communities. And in recent times, it has become more and more prominent for men to don a well-groomed beard. World Beard Day helps you to remember this.

How to Celebrate World Beard Day?

World Beard Day is all about embracing and appreciating the glory of beards. People celebrate it in fun and unique ways, such as hosting beard competitions, grooming sessions, or themed parties where facial hair takes centre stage. Many use the occasion to pamper their beards with special care routines, while others take part in quirky events like “best beard” contests. Even those without a beard can join the fun by gifting beard-care products to friends, sharing beard-inspired memes online, or simply appreciating the cultural and historical significance of beards.

World Beard Day is a great day to treat your beard to a little TLC and invest in products that will help you condition, nourish and style it. People also take this time to give their friends with beards various gifts that will encourage beard care, and also share pictures of their favourite people flaunting their beards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2025 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).