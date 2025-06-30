Let’s face it—Indian men absolutely shine with their beard styles, each showcasing their unique charm. Face shapes typically fall into four categories: round, square, oblong, or oval. But here’s the secret: the style you choose should reflect the vibe you’re going for! If you have a round face and want to amp up the edginess, opt for a sharp beard with clean, precise lines. Got an angular chin and want a softer, more inviting look? Go for a fuller, round beard that tapers gracefully at the neck! Jacquemus SS26 – Simone Porte’s Love Letter to His Grandmother.

For the corporate warriors out there, you know the drill: hiker-level beards aren’t going to cut it in the boardroom! Aim for a chic stubble with a classic mustache that exudes professionalism. If your office embraces a more relaxed vibe, you can flaunt a fuller beard—but keep it neat and tidy.

Crazy curls sticking out here and there are a no-go, my friends!

Planning a date night? Keep it sleek and simple, but add your personal touch. Remember, it’s all about the preferences of that special someone in your life. And here’s a game-changer—your hair can impact your beard’s overall look. If you want your beard to take center stage, keep your hair flat and neatly trimmed around the ears. This style can lend a longer appearance to round or square faces, making it a total winner! And for those with sparser beards, let your hair flow with some bounce! Willy Chavarria’s SS2026 Collection Was Set To Boldly Bring Attention to Social Injustices.

Growing a beard is so much more than just skipping the razor. It’s all about maintenance and showing off your striking masculinity! Jump on the beard bandwagon with style, but do it right! Grooming gives you that effortlessly sexy edge. While many brands are stepping up to offer grooming essentials, you need to check out the latest Swiss brand that’s just landed in India. It’s a game-changer, way more practical than Tom Ford’s offerings—all about that beard love!

Get ready to elevate your beard game to legendary status!

TAILOR’S has officially landed in India, and the buzz around this premium Swiss grooming brand is electric, especially among the brown boys community! Bridging the gap between traditional barbering heritage and cutting-edge science, TAILOR’S is redefining luxury grooming for the modern man.

Set against the backdrop of Juhu's JW Marriot salon, TAILOR’S offers a bespoke grooming experience that speaks to the discerning gentleman who values authenticity, performance, and personal expression. The product lineup features a star performer: the Tea Tree Wash. Infused with organic tea tree oil, peppermint, and rosemary, this powerful cleanser purifies the scalp, fights dandruff, and restores shine—perfect for every hair type!

For those seeking style and sophistication, the Bamboo Styling Clay is a game changer. Crafted with bamboo extract and silica, it provides natural hold and texture while keeping your scalp moisturized, making it ideal for short hairstyles with a perfectly matte finish.

And it doesn’t stop there—the Beard Balm has quickly become a Bollywood favorite! This luxurious balm conditions and softens your beard, tames frizz, and transforms grooming into a breeze, ensuring you sport a healthy, well-groomed look.

When it comes to post-shaving care, many turn to various brands, but TAILOR’S premium aftershave balm stands out with its soothing properties. It enhances your skin’s natural recovery process post-shave, alleviating redness, irritation, and itching.

“Men’s grooming has undergone a quiet revolution in recent years, both globally and in India,” shared a TAILOR’S Grooming spokesperson. “Today’s man seeks more than just basic care—he desires products that reflect his lifestyle, values, and individuality. TAILOR’S is excited to introduce Swiss-quality craftsmanship to India, tapping into a rapidly growing community of conscious male consumers who are embracing the art of grooming.”

India men! It's time to embrace grooming that's as unique as your personal style. The trend of sporting beards is on the rise, particularly among desi boys who are stepping up their grooming game! Just look at our Bollywood heartthrobs—Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aryan, and Shahid Kapoor—who have confidently rocked their bearded looks for various characters. And let's not forget the young royal, Sawai Padmanabh Singh, who is setting trends with his stylish beard at such a young age! This shift towards thoughtful beard grooming is proving to be essential. Join us as we dive into the exciting world of beard culture and explore how to nail that perfect look!

