World Day Against Child Labour 2020 Date & Other FAQs: How Many Children Are Victims of Child Labour? How Dangerous Is Child Labour? Here Are Most Asked Questions on the Observance Answered

The World Day Against Child Labour is observed on June 12 every year to raise awareness about the need to prevent children from being forced to work. The day brings together governments, local authorities, workers and various organisations to highlight the issue of child labour and find ways to help labourers. As we observe World Day Against Child Labour 2020, various questions about the day are being shared online. Children between the age group of 5 to 17 are typically part of child labour. They are forced to work in a difficult environment stealing them of their childhood and basic education. While child labour is a crime in most countries, it is the highest in low-income countries and greater in middle-income countries. The day tries to stop children from working and direct them to schools. Here we bring to answers to some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about World Day Against Child Labour.

International Labour Organization (ILO)-sanctioned holiday was first launched in 2002. It was initiated by ratifications of ILO Convention No. 138 on the minimum age for employment and ILO Convention No. 182 about the worst forms of child labour. The observance is intended to foster the worldwide movement against child labour in any form.

How many children are victims of child labour?

The child labour population are majorly are divided in the Americas (11 million), Europe and Central Asia (6 million), and the Arab States (1 million). Around five percent of children are in child labour in the Americas, four per cent in Europe and Central Asia, and three percent in the Arab States.

When was the World Day Against Child Labour Organised?

World Day Against Child Labour is an International Labour Organisation-sanctioned holiday that was first launched in 2002 to highlight and join efforts to fight against child labour.

Which country has the most child Labour?

According to the United Nations, Africa and Asia and the Pacific regions together account for almost nine out of every ten children in child labour worldwide.

How dangerous is child labour?

Child labour is dangerous is its raw form as it encourages illiteracy and robs children of their childhood. Moreover, children become physically disabled due to lack of a safe working environment. Many also get killed and fall permanently ill due to problems including psychological damage.

Africa ranks highest among regions in the percentage of children in child labour which is one-fifth and the absolute number of children in child labour, that is 72 million. Almost one in ten of all children worldwide are in child labour. While the number of children in child labour has declined by 94 million since 2000, the rate of reduction has slowed by two-thirds in recent years. The UN Sustainable Development Goals calls for an end to child labour in all its forms by 2025.