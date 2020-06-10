World Day Against Child Labour 2020 Date, Significance and Celebrations: Here’s Why It Is Important to Observe the Day and End Violence Against Children

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Child Labour is still one of the most crucial issues that we continue to battle worldwide. The crisis of child labour is triggered by everything from the need for money in their families to graver issues. Children are the first to be employed in particularly unsafe work environments like fireworks factories, chemical industry, etc. World Day Against Child Labour is observed to condemn this widespread practice and is celebrated on June 12 every year. The fact that millions of kids are forced to enter the workforce instead of getting access to proper education and a much-deserved childhood is the crucial reason that makes this observance crucial. As we inch close to celebrating World Day Against Child Labour 2020, the observance stands more critical than ever. In this article, let us know the World Day Against Child Labour date and significance as to why it is important to end violence against children.

World Day Against Child Labour 2020 Date

As mentioned, World Day Against Child Labour is commemorated on June 12 every year. The commemoration was first launched in 2002 by the International Labour Organization and works on preventing child labour.

Significance of World Day Against Child Labour

Child Labour is one of the worst crisis that we deal with, which has far-reaching impacts on everyone. The lack of access to proper education & the abuse of childhood for millions of kids often pushes them into unsafe conditions. With COVID-19 pushing more and more families into poverty, the chances of kids turning towards odd jobs to help the family out are bound to increase. Not only is the idea of kids being devoured by their childhood and forced to long work hours troubling, but they are often subjected to violence and abuse in these environments.

How is World Day Against Child Labour Celebrated?

World Day Against Child Labour celebrations often revolve around delegations and events that raise awareness on the laws and regulations. These guidelines not only ensures that employers shy away from employing children, but also make a proper education and a normal childhood accessible to all the kids. Whether it is access to free education or ensuring the overall safety and security of children in their homes, various initiatives are focused on during this celebration.

World Day Against Child Labour 2020 celebration is sure to be different, thanks to the continued spread of COVID-19 that has affected millions worldwide. While the celebrations are bound to be shifted online, the importance of this day is more than ever before. Not only is it essential to raise awareness to demotivate children from seeking jobs, but it is more important to have rigorous laws that push companies away from abusing these kids for cheaper labour. We hope that this World Day Against Child Labour, we get one step closer to this aim.