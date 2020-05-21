World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development 2020 Quotes With HD Images: Thoughtful Sayings Promoting The Idea of Diversity

World Cultural Diversity Day sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is held every year on 21 May. This day celebrates not only the richness of the world’s cultures, but also the essential role of intercultural dialogue for achieving peace and sustainable development. The United Nations which marks this day as it recognises the need to "enhance the potential of culture as a means of achieving prosperity, sustainable development and global peaceful coexistence." The entire celebration is an occasion to promote culture and highlight the significance of its diversity. It stresses how cultural diversity can act as an agent of inclusion and positive change. On this day, we give you some quotes and sayings which describe the same in words. These quotes on diversity, inclusion and its beauty can be important messages to pass on this observance.

The United Nations General Assembly first declared this World Day in 2002, following UNESCO’s adoption of the 2001 Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity. This day is also called as Diversity Day and it is a day to help people understand the value of cultural diversity and learn how to live together in harmony. What better way to do say than exchanging profound words that convey the beauty of these? Check out our collection of quotes and images that promote diversity.

Quote Reads: “Diversity Is an Aspect of Human Existence That Cannot Be Eradicated by Terrorism or War or Self-Consuming Hatred. It Can Only Be Conquered by Recognizing and Claiming the Wealth of Values It Represents for All.” – Aberjhani

Quote Reads: “Culture Is the Name for What People Are Interested in, Their Thoughts, Their Models, the Books They Read and the Speeches They Hear” – Walter Lippmann

Quote Reads: “The Beauty of the World Lies in the Diversity of Its People.”

Quote Reads: “Our Cultural Diversity Has Most Certainly Shaped Our National Character.” - Julie Bishop

Quote Reads: “Ultimately, America’s Answer to the Intolerant Man Is Diversity.” — Robert F. Kennedy

Quote Reads: “Our Ability to Reach Unity in Diversity Will Be the Beauty and the Test of Our Civilisation.” — Mahatma Gandhi

Quote Reads: “Strength Lies in Differences, Not in Similarities” - Stephen R. Covey

Quote Reads: “We Have Become Not a Melting Pot but a Beautiful Mosaic. Different People, Different Beliefs, Different Yearnings, Different Hopes, Different Dreams.” — Jimmy Carter

Quote Reads: “Never Judge Someone by the Way He Looks or a Book by the Way It’s Covered; For Inside Those Tattered Pages, There’s a Lot to Be Discovered” – Stephen Cosgrove

Quote Reads: “It Is Never Too Late to Give Up Your Prejudices.” — Henry David Thoreau

