The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is an annual event that is celebrated worldwide on May 21. This day highlights the richness of the different cultures around the globe and the essential role of intercultural dialogue for achieving peace and development. This annual event is also known as World Day for Cultural Diversity. World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development celebrations began in 2002. World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 21. In this article, let’s know more about the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month.

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development 2025 Date

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development History

In 2001, UNESCO adopted the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity. In December 2002, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in its resolution 57/249, declared May 21 to be the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development. In 2015, the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted the resolution on Culture and Sustainable Development A/C.2/70/L.59, affirming culture’s contribution to sustainable development. Celebrate Diversity Month: Know the Origin, Significance and History Behind This Observance That Honours the Diversity Amongst Our Communities.

The conference aims to enhance global collaboration on cultural issues, assess the implementation of the MONDIACULT Declaration's priority areas, encourage inclusive dialogues on cultural policies involving diverse stakeholders, establish priorities for a dedicated cultural goal in the post-2030 development agenda, and assist UNESCO Member States in strengthening cultural information systems for better public policies.

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development Significance

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development aims to promote understanding and respect among different cultures and raise awareness of the value of cultural diversity. This day is celebrated with various events bringing together specialists from areas of culture and representatives of government and non-government agencies.

It is a United Nations-sanctioned observance day for the promotion of diversity and intercultural dialogue. On this day, organisations around the world encourage people to spend this day learning about different cultures or sharing their own culture with others.

