May 21, 2025, Special Days: May 21, 2025, is marked by several important observances across the globe. It is the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, promoting understanding among cultures. In India, it is observed as Rajiv Gandhi’s Death Anniversary and Anti-Terrorism Day, honouring his legacy and reinforcing the nation's commitment against terrorism. The day also highlights healthcare with Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) Day, focusing on critical care for young patients. Additionally, it's International Tea Day, celebrating the cultural and economic significance of tea, and National Employee Health and Fitness Day, encouraging workplace wellness. National Waitstaff Day recognises the hard work of service staff in the hospitality industry. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 21, 2025 (Wednesday)

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary Anti-Terrorism Day in India Emergency Medical Services for Children Day (EMSC Day) International Tea Day National Employee Health and Fitness Day National Waitstaff Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 21, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:01 am on Wednesday, 21 May 2025 (IST)

6:01 am on Wednesday, 21 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:08 pm on Wednesday, 21 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Mohanlal Aditya Chopra The Notorious B.I.G. (May 21, 1972 – March 9, 1997) Raymond Burr (May 21, 1917 – September 12, 1993) Mario Mandžukić Sujoy Ghosh Aditi Govitrikar Shivshakti Sachdev Deblina Chatterjee Sharad Joshi (May 21, 1931 – September 3, 1991) Isa Guha Karen Khachanov

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 21

Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: 21 May 1991 (age 46 years), Sriperumbudur Henry VI of England Death Anniversary: 21 May 1471 (age 49 years), Tower of London, London, United Kingdom

May 20, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 09:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).